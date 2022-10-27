VelocityEHS® Announces Accelerate Platform Enhancements to Drive Exceptional ESG Outcomes for Customers

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, today announced the release of several significant ActiveEHS®-driven features now available on its Accelerate Platform. Among the new capabilities are Physical Demands Analysis, Return to Work, Metrics for ESG Strategy Management, and Green Chemistry. These newly added capabilities are in addition to hundreds of enhancements made to VelocityEHS platform solutions in the last quarter to help businesses improve EHS & ESG performance.

At the foundation of VelocityEHS’ Accelerate Platform is its proprietary ActiveEHS methodology which combines deep domain expertise with AI and machine learning to transform EHS and ESG outcomes that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to achieve at scale.

“As an EHS leader, you are no longer stuck playing defense and reacting to events after they happen. Our ActiveEHS approach arms you with better insight to predict and intervene before events occur,” said Matt Airhart, President of VelocityEHS. “Imagine the power of being able to protect your people, mitigate risk, and improve your bottom line. Our new capabilities will help you do that and more for far less than the cost of one significant injury. That’s great ROI anytime, and invaluable when facing strong economic headwinds.”

Reduce Workers’ Comp Costs Up to 50% with Physical Demands Analysis & Return to Work
VelocityEHS is the first EHS software provider to enable non-experts to perform expert level physical demands analyses through automation, and the first to integrate those capabilities into a Return-to-Work offering. These global enterprise-ready capabilities are additions to the VelocityEHS Health Solution and will drive operational excellence, lower injury costs, reduce the time it takes to return an injured employee back to work, and promote overall employee well-being. Companies using these capabilities report reductions in total workers’ compensation costs of up to 50% and reduction in lost time claims by over 70%. Key features include:

  • Automated Job Match Analysis: quickly and objectively match employees to jobs based on the physical demands of the jobs to reduce the risk of injury/reinjury and overall injury costs.

  • Predictive Assessments: leverages risk analysis, functional abilities evaluation, and essential functions & tasks data that are compliant with industry standards to easily determine safety requirements and plan effective Return to Work programs.

Before the release of these capabilities, safety professionals were hamstrung with manual and time-consuming spreadsheets and paper-based systems that resulted in long training periods for users, high injury compensation costs, unreliable return to work decision-making protocols, and lost productivity. Now you can scale the use of these essential processes for worker safety across your entire global enterprise.

VelocityEHS Expands Chemical Management Leadership with New Green Chemistry Capabilities
Green Chemistry, part of the VelocityEHS Safety Solution, is essential to an effective ESG program as ingredient choices in the product manufacturing stage cascade throughout the supply chain and life of a product. Backed by VelocityEHS’ deep chemical risk expertise, the world’s largest safety data sheet (SDS) library, and knowledge on the use of specific chemicals through more than 16,000 customers, the new Green Chemistry capability provides easily accessible and proprietary Chemical Ingredient Risk Scoring, giving you sustainable chemical insights at your fingertips.

Applying Green Chemistry principles at scale has typically been limited to the largest and most sophisticated organizations. This capability makes it simple for any size company to achieve superior outcomes by taking initial steps in a product stewardship program and reducing the risk profiles of their products. Replacing high-risk chemical ingredients enables your company to reduce the potential harm your products may cause to your customers and the environment overall; all while reducing the overall risk to your business and employees.

Superior ESG Goal Tracking with New Performance Metrics for ESG Strategy Management Capabilities
The VelocityEHS ESG Solution adds Performance Metrics for ESG Strategy Management that allows companies and their supply chains to better track and manage their progress towards their ESG goals, and to amend their ESG strategy based on the real-time data being collected. Integrated into the Accelerate Platform, these data insights can be cross utilized for other ESG capabilities, namely Green House Gas (GHG) & Energy Management. VelocityEHS’ industry-leading calculation engine enables you to track, manage, calculate, and report scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions across every location throughout your organization in one easy-to-use system. Elegance in data gathering and data-actioning is a key advantage the Accelerate Platform provides for VelocityEHS customers — and for ESG, it is unrivaled in the market.

Foundational Enhancements to Operational Risk Solution: Automation & Multi-National Tools
The VelocityEHS Operational Risk Solution boasts several important updates designed to help organizations of all sizes, particularly Global Enterprises, free up time to focus on taking actions against critical priorities. They enhance a Risk Solution for which customers already have achieved reductions in time-lost by up to 80% and decreases in year-over-year total personal injury frequency rates by more than 50%.

To further eliminate manual tasks and inefficient processes, the upgrades include risk assessment workflow and methodology improvements, such as:

  • An automated risk studies review cycle to simplify the review, approval and launching of actions items related to risk assessments

  • A risk impact matrix to better differentiate between severity and impact categories

  • Multi-language Operational Risk Solution support

  • Regional localization improvements to standardize processes across regions, including geographically set lookups, permissions, groups, and roles

“It’s our passion to help EHS and ESG leaders (and their teams) be their best and to make their lives just a little easier,” said VelocityEHS Senior Vice President of Product, Roger Bottum. “Every quarter, the Accelerate Platform doesn’t just get a little better, it gets a lot better — because every quarter we find new ways to marry technology with human expertise to drive operational excellence. The EHS and ESG leaders we serve must always keep improving, that’s why our promise is to always keep innovating and improving our solutions.”

For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete offering of award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS
Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard, delivering best-in-class solutions for managing:

  • ESG

  • Safety

  • Industrial Ergonomics

  • Control Of Work

  • Health

  • Operational Risk

  • Environmental Compliance

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com. 

Media Contact
Brad Harbaugh
312.881.2855
bharbaugh@ehs.com 


