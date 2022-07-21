VelocityEHS Adds Materiality Assessments to Enterprise ESG Software Solution

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, today announced the launch of Materiality Assessments as part of its ESG Solution on the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform. The new capabilities make it easier for enterprise and global enterprise companies along with their supply chains to identify and prioritize ESG related risks and opportunities. To celebrate the launch and assist companies looking for a seamless & straight-forward way to start or mature their ESG programs, VelocityEHS is providing these organizations with an easy, risk-free introduction to its ESG Solution until January 1, 2023.

The limited-time offer is available to new and existing customers who sign-up for the ESG Solution by September 30, 2022. Some exclusions apply. Also included in the offer is VelocityEHS’s new ESG Strategy Management & Metrics capabilities set to launch in Q4 of 2022. To learn more about this offer, visit our website.

Materiality Assessments delivers streamlined surveys based on topics set forth by SASB & GRI, along with simplified data visualization. Primary functions of the software include:

  • Data Collection: Identifying emerging risks and opportunities in a systematized format

  • Data Action: Prioritizing ESG issues to develop strategic focus

  • Data Alignment: Ensuring transparency and alignment with all stakeholders in your organization

“For many executives, their first thought about ESG is around GHG and energy management — and our ESG Solution absolutely covers that. However, ESG experts recommend materiality assessments as a critical first step and continuing concern to help companies make better decisions, narrow in on key priorities and build sustainable ESG Strategies,” said VelocityEHS CEO John Damgaard. “The EHS and ESG experts at VelocityEHS have made the process as simple as possible. ESG is challenging and complex enough as it is, your software shouldn’t add to it.”

In addition to Materiality Assessments, The VelocityEHS ESG Solution includes industry leading capabilities for tracking and managing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage. It sits on the VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform, alongside the Environmental Compliance Solution, which provides unparalleled Air, Water, and Waste management and reporting. Additional VelocityEHS solutions contributing to a comprehensive approach to EHS & ESG include Industrial Ergonomics, Control of Work, Health, Safety, and Operational Risk.

“EHS professionals are under tremendous pressure these days to show results related to ESG, and we have had a breakthrough year delivering solutions that combine the expertise of our EHS & ESG professionals with the artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive excellent outcomes,” said VelocityEHS President, Matt Airhart. “We’ve made a massive investment in innovative technology, and Materiality is just the latest good news out of our R&D team. There’s a lot more coming, starting with ESG Strategy Management in a couple of months.”

For more information about VelocityEHS and its award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), delivering best-in-class capabilities for materiality assessments, safety, industrial ergonomics, control of work, health, operational risk, and environmental compliance. The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

VelocityEHS Media Contact
Brad Harbaugh
312.881.2855
bharbaugh@ehs.com


  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

