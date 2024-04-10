Velma Sets Season 2 Release Date at Max

Everyone’s favorite turtlenecked sleuth will be on the case again soon.

Max has set a Velma Season 2 release date of Thursday, April 25, the streamer announced Wednesday.

More from TVLine

When the adult animated series returns for its sophomore run, Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling, who also executive-produces the show) will find herself investigating another spooky mystery in Crystal Cove. As a result, she “must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it’s too late,” the official Season 2 synopsis reads. “Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu), Norville (Veep‘s Sam Richardson) and Fred (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… detention.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Russell Peters (The Indian Detective), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever), Jane Lynch (Glee), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Cherry Jones (Transparent), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Gary Cole (Veep), Sara Ramirez (And Just Like That…), Frank Welker (various Scooby-Doo series) and Andia Winslow (A League of Their Own).

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes.

X-Men: The Animated Series' Top 20 Episodes, Ranked

X-Men: The Animated Series’ Top 20 Episodes, Ranked

View List

Velma‘s 10-episode first season streamed on Max from in early 2023. It scored 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer — and an anemic 7% among audiences — while Metacritic users gave it an average score of 0.5. The show’s renewal became public in June, when Suzanna Makkos, EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation at Max and Adult Swim, mentioned Velma‘s Season 2 order in passing, when presenting the Max Original Adult Animation Slate at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Thursday.

Story continues

Are you planning to watch Velma? Sound off in the comments below!

Best of TVLine