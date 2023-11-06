Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Velesto Energy Berhad's (KLSE:VELESTO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Velesto Energy Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = RM89m ÷ (RM3.2b - RM557m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Velesto Energy Berhad has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Velesto Energy Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 57%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Velesto Energy Berhad appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 34% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 17% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Velesto Energy Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Velesto Energy Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital.

