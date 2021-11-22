Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 22nd November 2021
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 15th NOVEMBER 2021 TO 19th NOVEMBER 2021
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
15/11/2021
-
-
-
-
-
16/11/2021
1 000
9.7
9 700
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
17/11/2021
45 400
10.25
465 350
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
18/11/2021
10 760
10.21
109 965
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
19/11/2021
1 000
9.5
9 500
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total
58 160
-
594 515
-
-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
