Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA
·1 min read



Luxembourg, 22nd November 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 15th NOVEMBER 2021 TO 19th NOVEMBER 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

15/11/2021

-

-

-

-

-

16/11/2021

1 000

9.7

9 700

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

17/11/2021

45 400

10.25

465 350

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

18/11/2021

10 760

10.21

109 965

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

19/11/2021

1 000

9.5

9 500

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

Total

58 160

-

594 515

-

-

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories