Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 19th December 2022
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 12th DECEMBER 2022 TO 16th DECEMBER 2022
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
12/12/2022
400
10.3
4 120 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
13/12/2022
575
10.33
5 942 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
14/12/2022
125
10.3
1 287 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
15/12/2022
-
-
-
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
16/12/2022
600
10.2
6 120 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total
1 700
-
17 470 €
-
-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment