Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement



Luxembourg, 9th November 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 30th OCTOBER 2020 TO 6th NOVEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 30/10/2020 2 000 6.43 12 850 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 02/11/2020 2 000 6.64 13 275 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 03/11/2020 802 6.58 5 278 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 04/11/2020 2 000 6.56 13 120 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 05/11/2020 2 000 6.68 13 363 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 06/11/2020 2 000 6.73 13 466 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 10 802 - 71 351 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

