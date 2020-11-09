Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA

 


Luxembourg, 9th November 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 30th OCTOBER 2020 TO 6th NOVEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
30/10/2020 2 000 6.43 12 850 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
02/11/2020 2 000 6.64 13 275 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
03/11/2020 802 6.58 5 278 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
04/11/2020 2 000 6.56 13 120 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
05/11/2020 2 000 6.68 13 363 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
06/11/2020 2 000 6.73 13 466 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total 10 802 - 71 351 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

 

Attachment