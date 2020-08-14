Velasquez expected to start for the Phillies against the Mets

New York Mets (9-11, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-9, fifth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.46 ERA, .96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 7.88 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the New York Mets on Friday.

The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 215 total home runs last year.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).

Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (illness), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press