Vela's stoppage-time PK goal lifts LAFC over Earthquakes 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

The victory leaves defending-champion LAFC (7-1-4) atop the Western Conference standings after the Seattle Sounders lost to the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.

LAFC jumped out to a lead in the third minute of the match on goal by Stipe Biuk. José Cifuentes and Ryan Hollingshead had assists on Biuk's second goal this season.

San Jose (5-5-3) pulled even seven minutes into the second half on an unassisted goal by defender Miguel Trauco. It was the first career goal for Trauco, who has made 12 appearances over the past two seasons.

LAFC finished with advantages of 15-14 in shots and 6-3 in shots on goal.

John McCarthy saved two shots for LAFC. JT Marcinkowski had five saves for San Jose.

The Earthquakes entered play with six wins in the last eight match-ups with LAFC. San Jose handed LAFC its only loss this season — 2-1 at home earlier this month.

San Jose falls to 1-18-8 on the road in all competitions since the start of last season.

LAFC improves to 14-1-1 in its last 16 home matches. LAFC settled for a 1-1 tie with D.C. United in its previous outing.

San Jose returns home to host FC Dallas on Saturday. LAFC is idle next week.

The Associated Press