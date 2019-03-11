Vela, Diomande lead LAFC to 4-1 win over Timbers Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, of Ghana, and Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco of Argentina, vie for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 10, 2019. The Los Angeles FC won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Carlos Vela scored and had three assists and Adama Diomande added a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Sunday night.

Jordan Harvey's low cross split a defender and goalkeeper Jeff Attinella before Christian Ramirez tapped in a sliding finish from point-blank range to give LAFC (2-0-0) a 2-1 lead in the 45th minute.

Attinella made a diving, one-handed stop of a shot by Diego Rossi from near the spot that deflected out of bounds but Mark-Anthony Kaye headed home the ensuing corner kick by Vela to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Jeremy Ebobisse put away a perfectly placed free kick by Diego Valeri, slipping a diving header just inside the post to make it 1-1 in the 29th.

Latif Blessing's pass led Vela toward the corner of the 6-yard box where, as the defense closed, he rolled a cross to Diomande for the empty-net finish in the 65th minute. Then, about three minutes later, Diomande fed a streaking Vela on the right side who flicked a left-footer inside the far post to cap the scoring.

Diego Chara, who was shown a yellow card in the 35th, received a red card in the 72nd minute for Portland (0-1-1).