Veji Announces Closing of Sale of VeganEssentials.com

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Veji Holdings Ltd.(CSE:VEJI)(OTCQB:VEJIF) (the "Company'' or "Veji") announces that it has completed its previously announced sale of its domain, VeganEssentials.com, and certain associated intellectual property and assets (the "Transaction") to a wholly owned subsidiary of PlantX Life Inc. ("PlantX").

In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, the Company received an aggregate purchase price of $893,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price consisted of a cash payment of $143,000 and 1,071,428 common shares of PlantX issued at a deemed price of $0.70 per common share. The common shares of PlantX issued as part of the Purchase Price are subject to a statutory hold period expiring February 15, 2023.

Further to the Company's July 29, 2022 press release, its board of directors previously approved management to initiate a strategic process with respect to its assets. As part of this strategic process, the Company is now considering its next steps with respect to its B2B wholesale platform, VEDGEco and will provide an update once further information becomes available.

The Company owns and operates VEDGEco USA Inc. (VEDGEco.com). Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii and launched in 2020, VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry

