Vehicles damaged after incident involving samurai swords in Reading

An order granting additional police powers has been enacted in Reading after a fight involving samurai swords and machetes.

Thames Valley Police said officers were made aware of a group of people with weapons in Regents Street anout 3am on Friday.

The force said there were reports of up to eight people armed with samurai swords and machetes, as well as damage to vehicles. No injuries have yet been reported.

In response, a Section 60 order has been put in place until 3.20am on Saturday.

The order, which police said is used when there is a risk of violence, allows officers to stop and search people suspected of being involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds.

Inspector Tom Day, based at Reading police station, said: “We have put this order in place while we carry out our investigation into this large public order incident.

“The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public.

“I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but while it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“You will see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43230084723. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

