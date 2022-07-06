Vehicle that went into reservoir in Lexington was pulled from water, but no one was inside

An SUV that drove into a reservoir near Richmond Road late Tuesday night was pulled from the water, but no one was found inside.

Battalion Chief Jason Walton of the Lexington Fire Department said that after a thorough search, the fire department was not going to continue looking for anyone in the water and that there was a “good possibility” that the driver had left the area.

“We’re pretty confident that they were not in the vehicle,” he said.

He said divers were in the water within 10 minutes of the call coming in, and they continued to search the water for about an hour and a half.

Walton said the SUV was found 50 to 75 feet from the shore and submerged in water about 8 feet deep. Police blocked off the entrance to The Island on Lakeshore Drive, where the SUV was pulled from the water.

Lexington police Lt. Jeff Jackson said a few callers contacted police to report the SUV going into the water at 9:39 p.m.

He said police circulated in the area in search of the driver, and the vehicle might have been reported stolen.

“We don’t really know what happened right now,” Jackson said.