Vehicle thefts in Charlotte are up by 11%. Here’s what to do if your car is burglarized

Discovering that your car has been stolen, or broken into, could be one of the worst ways to start your day. Unfortunately, it’s an experience that some Charlotteans are familiar with.

In its first-quarter 2022 crime report, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department outlined that vehicle break-ins and thefts were among the crimes that saw an increase.

Although overall crime in the city rose by just 1% compared to this time last year, CMPD reported an 11 % jump in vehicle thefts.

It can be difficult to figure out what to do in the event your car gets broken into. Here are some steps you should take if you are victimized.

Take note of the damage to your vehicle

When walking up to your broken-into vehicle, you may want to get inside to get a closer look at the damage that’s been done. Before doing that, pull out your phone and begin recording or taking photos of the car and the state you found it in.

Be sure to document the damage in as much detail as you can (i.e. getting close-up shots of broken windows, locks, tampered wires and trunk) without disrupting evidence.

Jason Metz, a Forbes editor and former insurance claims handler, said taking this first step will help you prepare for filing a police report and subsequent insurance claim.

Call CMPD’s non-emergency number

Unless you are in immediate danger, you should refrain from calling 911. CMPD’s non-emergency phone number is 311 and should be used in non-violent situations like this one, according to the CMPD website. An officer will be dispatched to the scene and file a report if the damage is severe enough. With the assistance of the officer, you can then make a detailed list of what was taken.

Freeze bank accounts and credit cards

If you’re someone who leaves their wallet in their car, you should immediately freeze your bank account and all debit and credit cards to avoid stolen funds.

Notify your apartment building or complex manager

Contact a property manager or HOA if you have been the victim of vehicle theft so that others in the area can be on alert. You may not have been the only one in the area whose car was vandalized.

Furthermore, if multiple people from your building or neighborhood also had their vehicles broken into on the same day, your property manager or HOA could be more inclined to increase security measures in the area to prevent future break-ins.

File an insurance claim for damage and stolen goods

If the damage to your vehicle is severe enough, it may be worth filing an insurance claim. Though your car insurance will not cover any personal belongings that were taken from your vehicle, all hope is not lost.

Homeowners’ and renters insurance both cover theft of personal property from a car even though the theft is occurring outside of your home, according to Business Insider. Keep in mind that although the coverage will apply to personal property inside of the car, your insurance will not cover the damage done to your vehicle.