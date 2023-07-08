Vehicle ‘suddenly accelerates,’ killing driver in Kansas City Friday night, police say

A driver was killed in Kansas City on Friday night after their vehicle “suddenly accelerated” and pinned them against a tree, according to police.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the driver of a black Ford F-150 was attempting to exit their truck at an apartment complex near the 8700 block of E. 61st Terrace. While the driver was still partially inside, the truck lurched out of a parking space and into a treeline, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Police say the vehicle was still in drive.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

The department says officers are continuing to investigate the crash.