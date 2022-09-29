Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market to Gain Value of US$ 40 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Automotive manufacturers are offering various post-sale services to their customers, such as free service, extended warranty, and 24x7 roadside assistance. Certain automakers, such as Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, also offered an extension in warranty period for selective customers. Hyundai Motor India offered their customers who were unable to avail warranty benefits, owing to novel coronavirus pandemic, with warranty extension. These trends are anticipated to propel the growth in the vehicle roadside assistance market in coming years. According to a latest research report, the vehicle roadside assistance market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% over 2021 to 2031.

Rising adoption of connected vehicles is also creating valuable new opportunities in vehicle roadside assistance market. Vehicle usage and status data collected through connected vehicles can offer service providers in the market with crucial information about vehicle condition, level of fuel, error codes, and location of the vehicle. Analysis of these datasets can offer the players a unique opportunity for uncovering the underlying issue and taking the necessary action in less time.

Mobile platforms for fuel delivery are gaining popularity amongst residential customers, fleet operators, and corporate campuses. Players in the vehicle roadside assistance market also engage in innovating these platforms to enable businesses to switch to biofuels. This can be achieved with a one-time retune of the vehicle. New entrants in the market are offering ways for their corporate end users to lower the high costs of installation of alternative energy stations.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market - Key Findings of the Report

Rising Vehicle Density in Large Cities : Increasing demand for personal passenger vehicles is creating an increased vehicle density in various large sized cities around the world. This leads to a rise in the instances of traffic congestion and increases the probability of collisions and automotive accidents. These trends are estimated to create an increased demand for services in the vehicle roadside assistance market.

Expanding Portfolio of Mobile Apps: Players in the vehicle roadside assistance market focus on expanding their inventory of mobile apps, along with offering actual services. This trend is also bolstered by rising demand for online search in situations where roadside assistance is needed.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market - Growth Drivers

Rising awareness regarding availability of roadside assistance facilities and services boosts the demand in vehicle roadside assistance market

Increasing need to ensure safety of passengers in extreme weather conditions drives the market demand

Proliferation of mobile apps creates incremental opportunities in the vehicle roadside assistance market

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market - Key Players

Leading players in the vehicle roadside assistance market are Agero, Inc., Arabian Automobile Association, Rescue Vehicle Services Private Ltd., Emergency Road Services Corporation, National General Insurance, AAA, Allstate Insurance Company, Paragon Motor Club, Best Roadside Service, TVS Auto Assist India Limited, Good Sam Enterprise LLC, Better World Club, and Prime Assistance Inc., among others. These leading market players are focusing on expanding their customer base by providing attractive service packages at competitive rates. Furthermore, companies are also expanding their regional presence by undertaking mergers and acquisitions or opening up new facilities at different locations.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market - Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe held a large share of global vehicle roadside assistance market. Key drivers for expansion of Europe market include rising awareness about roadside vehicle assistance services in European countries, as well as rising disposable income of consumers. Furthermore, the presence of a massive number of leading auto clubs and automotive manufacturers also stimulates this regional market's growth.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market: Market Segmentation

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicles

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Provider

Auto Manufacturer

Motor Insurance

Independent Warranty

Automotive Clubs

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Service

Towing

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Jump Start/Pull Start

Lockout/ Replacement Key Services

Winch

Battery Assistance

Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance

Other Mechanic Services

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

