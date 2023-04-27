Vehicle fire closes the Blackwall Tunnel causing commuter chaos

Stationary cars on Blackwall Lane leading up to the Tunnel (TfL)

The Blackwall Tunnel has been closed because of a vehicle fire, sparking commuter chaos early on Thursday.

The major river crossing, between Greenwich and east London, was closed about 4am after a fire alarm was activated.

Traffic is being diverted via an overheight vehicle ramp.

Stationary traffic has been reported in the area northbound up to Blackwall Lane with extra congestion up to the Woolwich Road Flyover.

“Avoid Blackwall Tunnel …. now been closed by police with multiple fire crews walking down the approach with breathing apparatus on,” said one commuter.

Another added: “Blackwall Tunnel closed, what a shambles.” Meanwhile a third said: “Blackwall Tunnel might actually be the bane of my existence.”

The Standard has contacted the London Fire Brigade for more details on the vehicle fire.