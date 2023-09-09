Vehicle falls nearly 300 feet off Northern California highway embankment, injuring two

A car fell nearly 300 feet down an embankment during a Saturday morning crash in Amador County, injuring at least two people, according to a social media post by Amador Fire.

The crash happened east of Sacramento just outside the town of Pioneer, according to firefighters, on Highway 88 at Raven Road.

Fire crews extricated the driver and passenger, and two ambulances were sent to the scene, as well as two helicopters.

No information had been released about the condition of the people or the events that led up to the crash.