Vehicle falls through ground into hydro vault in downtown Windsor

Crews are investigating the collapse of the surface above a hydro vault in downtown Windsor on Sept. 19, 2023. (Submitted by Kyle Reid - image credit)

Power is out for some in downtown Windsor after a piece of asphalt collapsed into a hydro vault downtown while there was a car on top of it.

Mike Coste, fire prevention officer for Windsor Fire, said there were no injuries. Fire and rescue is on scene, he added, and the cause is under investigation.

Photos from the scene show a damaged vehicle that had fallen through the surface above it. A photo shared by Mayor Drew Dilkens showed scorch marks and what appears to be damaged equipment.

"Developing situation in downtown Windsor involving an accident. Be advised that hydro and communication services are affected in the core," Dilkens said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Enwin's outage map lists several active outages in the downtown area that were under investigation.