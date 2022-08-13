Vehicle falls 50 feet off Fort Worth bridge Friday evening, police say

A vehicle fell off a Fort Worth bridge, leaving one person in critical condition, Friday night.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to Southbound State Highway 360 in east Fort Worth.

“Upon arrival, officers observed that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling Westbound on State Highway 183 and had taken the exit ramp to State Highway 360,” police said. “The driver, and lone occupant, was involved in an accident that caused the vehicle to strike the guard rail with sufficient force to vault over the guard rail and fall approximately 50 feet to the ground below.”

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were reported in critical condition.

Several lanes of the two roadways shut down for hours, as first responders conducted their initial investigation. The freeways completely reopened around 11:30 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.