Vehicle Data from Audi with Try-And-Buy Data Flat Rate available at CARUSO

CARUSO is happy to announce that in cooperation with AUDI AG an innovative try-and-buy data flat rate for Audi vehicles is now available on the CARUSO marketplace. Interested companies can implement their mobility solutions based on live data at a fixed price without risk until the end of 2022.

Audi Packages via Data Flat

The CARUSO marketplace gives users easy access to the special offer.

MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The price of the flat rate depends solely on the size of the company or the number of customers and is therefore 100% fair. For startups, for example, the data is available over the entire period for just 900 EUR, for an unlimited number of data requests.



"By means of this flat rate, we have set the prerequisites for further simplifying the access to vehicle data and lowering the entry barrier for data-driven business models even further," explains Norbert Dohmen, Managing Director of Caruso GmbH.

"We are looking forward to bring our relationship with CARUSO, which has been in existence for almost two years, to the next level. An innovative pricing model creates fair and transparent conditions in this new business field for all market participants," says Thomas Geiger, Project Manager Extended Vehicle AUDI AG.

CARUSO has been cooperating with AUDI AG. Alongside Porsche, Audi is the second vehicle manufacturer in the VW group to offer a data flat rate via CARUSO. As a next step, the cooperation will include other group brands.

About Caruso GmbH

„From Connected Cars to Connected Business.” CARUSO is the neutral, open and secure marketplace for data from the connected car. The data is made available via a standardized interface regardless of the manufacturer. This way, CARUSO enables its partners to concentrate fully on their own innovative mobility solutions without having to worry about the technical details of the individual vehicle manufacturers. The delivery of the data is 100% GDPR. This makes the Germany-based company one of the leading platforms for vehicle data in Europe.

More information at www.caruso-dataplace.com

