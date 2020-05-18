Vehicle crashes into Brampton pond, male seen running away

There's a heavy police presence near the intersection of Valleyway Drive and Cirillo Street in Brampton as emergency responders work to retrieve a vehicle that went into a pond early this morning.

According to Peel Regional Police, the call came in at about 2:30 a.m. Police say one male occupant of the vehicle was seen running away, but can't say if there was anyone else in the car when it went into the water.

The police force's marine unit is responsible for pulling out the car. Meanwhile, officers are canvassing for witnesses who may have seen the crash.

The pond is located in a residential area not far from the intersection of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway.