Vehicle crash involving Treasure Valley residents leaves two dead, two hospitalized

A crash in Bingham County left two people dead, including a Meridian woman, and two hospitalized on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man from Chester was driving a Lincoln Navigator north on Interstate 15 with a 38-year-old female passenger from Rexburg when the vehicle crossed the median into the southbound lane of traffic, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The Lincoln collided with a Toyota driven by a 19-year-old woman from Caldwell who had an 18-year-old female passenger from Meridian.

The two passengers in the vehicles died of their injuries at the scene, while the two drivers were transported to a local hospital, Idaho State Police reported. Only the woman from Caldwell was wearing a seat belt. Their names have not been released.

The interstate’s southbound lanes were blocked for three hours near milepost 94 after the collision. Idaho State Police said they were were continuing to investigate.