Vehicle collision in southeast Fresno kills person on motorcycle

A man on a motorcycle died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Police Lt. Mike Gebhart said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Jensen Avenue and approaching Armstrong Avenue when a vehicle that was driving in an eastward direction on Jensen made a left turn on Armstrong.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:34 p.m. and found the motorcyclist, who was on the ground and unresponsive.

Despite attempted life-saving efforts from police, the man on the motorcycle died at the scene, Gebhart said. He was in his 30s.

Two people who were in the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle remained on the scene and were cooperating with police, Gebhart added.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to play a role in the crash, police said.

Jensen from Fowler Avenue to Temperance Avenue was expected to be closed for two hours as the Fresno Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation to try to find out what caused the crash.