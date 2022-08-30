Vehicle belonging to state representative from Lexington stolen at Lexington Green

Local state Representative Cherlynn Stevenson had her vehicle stolen during a function at Lexington Green Monday, according to AAA.

Stevenson, who represents Fayette and Scott Counties, posted a picture of her license plate on social media Monday after realizing the theft. She drives a Chevy Tahoe, per AAA. The plate was specially made for the legislator and reads “H-88” in the middle next to a Commonwealth of Kentucky emblem on a white background.

Rising reports of car thefts have been a problem locally and nationally. According to Lexington police, there have been 661 vehicle thefts in 2022 through June, which is over 150 more compared to the same time period in 2021. There have been over 100 reported vehicle thefts in five of the first six months of this year, a mark that was only hit three times all of last year.

Kentucky ranked within the top half of the nation in terms of number of vehicle thefts in 2020, according to AAA.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the number of stolen vehicles nationwide rose nearly 20 percent from 2019 through 2021 and by the end of 2022, there could be nearly one million vehicles reported stolen.

“We know there is always a spike in stolen vehicles at this time of year, and given the upward trend in auto thefts we have seen this year so far, we could find that 2022 closes out worse than usual in terms of auto theft,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Monday night’s theft of Rep. Stevenson’s vehicle is a timely reminder to all vehicle owners to take every precaution to deter thieves and protect what is likely one of their most significant investments.”

Some tips AAA provided to avoid vehicle theft are never leaving your vehicle unattended or your keys behind, locking your car, parking in a well-lit area, keeping valuables inside the vehicle out of sight and remaining cautious during night.

“Not all vehicle thefts can be prevented,” Weaver Hawkins concludes. “However, by following a few precautions, vehicle owners can reduce the likelihood that their vehicle will become a criminal’s next target.”