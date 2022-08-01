Vehicle Analytics Market Size Worth USD 10.65 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 24.06% CAGR

The Global Vehicle Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.65 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.06% from 2022 to 2028.

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle analytics market size is expected to reach USD 10.65 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.06% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and USD 2.35 Billion in 2021. The growing demand for automotive analytics can have a tremendous impact on the global market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Vehicle Analytics Market, 2021-2028.” Rising Popularity of Vehicle Electrification and Autonomous Driving Technologies to Elevate Market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a form of insurance in which the policy premium is directly proportional to the amount of time spent driving. Insurers utilize analytics technologies to gain real-time insights about vehicle usage and charge premiums accordingly. During the projected period, rising demand for usage-based insurance in developed nations is expected to boost market expansion. Furthermore, due to government-imposed lockdowns, customers' attention is drawn to UBI during the COVID-19 epidemic, which sees less use of automobiles than usual. This is anticipated to have a favourable impact on the market.


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 CAGR

24.06%

2028 Value Projection

USD 10.65 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.03 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Based on the component, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period. The increasing demand for software solutions and applications will boost the segment’s growth.

Growth Drivers

Rising Popularity of Autonomous Mobility to Bolster Growth

Surging Connected Vehicle Sales to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific


Market Drivers-

Rising Popularity of Autonomous Mobility to Bolster Growth

Automakers are already competing fiercely in the development of autonomous mobility. Furthermore, the foundation of autonomous mobility is data insights derived from automotive analytics. As a result, rising OEM investment in the development of self-driving or completely autonomous vehicles is expected to fuel market expansion in the coming years. Hyundai, for example, stated in February 2019 that it intends to invest USD 12.3 billion in sectors such as vehicle electrification, autonomous driving technologies, and mobility. Furthermore, businesses like Uber, Tesla, and others are investing in the development of autonomous mobility, which is expected to enhance vehicle analytics market growth throughout the forecast period.


Highlights of the Report-

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected period. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain the market stronghold between 2021 and 2028.

Regional Segmentation-

Surging Connected Vehicle Sales to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 28.1 percent during the forecast period. With increasing connected vehicle sales, China is projected to drive market growth in the region. Additionally, market development is projected to be driven by overloaded public transportation and the rising need for effective traffic control systems to ensure smooth traffic flow. Furthermore, market expansion in APAC's rising nations, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others, is projected to be boosted by the increasing penetration of sophisticated technology firms and usage-based insurance. For instance, Toyota, one of the most well-known connected car manufacturers in APAC, sold 2 million vehicles in 2020.


Competitive Landscape-

SAP SE to Dominate the Market

SAP SE, located in Germany, is a prominent provider of automotive analytics. Customers can use the company's automotive analytics software and services. With the use of online data analytics, SAP vehicle analytics software allows you to manage connected cars. Vehicle diagnostics, mobility as a service, fleet management, and analytics are all possible applications.

List of Players Operating in the Vehicle Analytics Market are as follows:

• SAP SE

• IBM Corporation

• Genetec Inc

• Cloud Made Ltd.

• HARMAN International Industries Inc.

• Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

• Microsoft

• Agnik LLC

• Pivotal Software, Inc.

• Teletrac Navman


Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Application

  • Predictive Maintenance

  • Traffic Management

  • Safety & Security Management

  • Driver & User Behavior Analysis

  • Dealer Performance Analysis

  • Usage-Based Insurance

By Component

  • Software

  • Services

By Deployment Model

  • On-Premises

  • On-Demand

By End-User

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

  • Automotive Dealers

  • Fleet Owners

  • Regulatory Bodies

  • Insurers

  • Service Providers

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2 SWOT Analysis

4.3 Technological Developments

4.4 Distribution of Vehicle Analytics Market - By Application (in Value)

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Vehicle Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.2.1 Predictive Maintenance

5.2.2 Traffic Management

5.2.3 Safety & Security Management

5.2.4 Driver & User Behavior Analysis

5.2.5 Dealer Performance Analysis

5.2.6 Usage Based Insurance

5.2.7 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

5.3.1 Software

5.3.2 Services

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment Model

5.4.1 On-Premises

5.4.2 On-Demand

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

5.5.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.5.2 Automotive Dealers

5.5.3 Fleet Owners

5.5.4 Regulatory Bodies

5.5.5 Insurers

5.5.6 Service Providers

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Rest of the World

6. North America Vehicle Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.2.1 Predictive Maintenance

6.2.2 Traffic Management

6.2.3 Safety & Security Management

6.2.4 Driver & User Behavior Analysis

6.2.5 Dealer Performance Analysis

6.2.6 Usage Based Insurance

6.2.7 Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

6.3.1 Software

6.3.2 Services

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment Model

6.4.1 On-Premises

6.4.2 On-Demand

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

6.5.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

6.5.2 Automotive Dealers

6.5.3 Fleet Owners

6.5.4 Regulatory Bodies

6.5.5 Insurers

6.5.6 Service Providers

6.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

Continued…


