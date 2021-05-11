I'm obsessed with this bendy, TikTok-famous candle lighter — and it's on sale at Amazon for $8

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No more singed thumbs! (Photo: Amazon)

It's easy to see why TikTok freaks out about a pair of booty-lifting leggings or self-tanner drops that mimic hours spent outside in the sun, but the social media platform's latest obsession feels totally out of the blue: a candle lighter?

I was intrigued, and, dear reader, I bought it. Here's the thing: It is the coolest candle lighter ever. It's so cool that anytime one certain friend comes over, she purposely blows out any candles I have lit just so she can re-light them with this gizmo herself.

The Vehhe lighter is shaped like an exceptionally bendy wand and is powered by a lithium battery that's charged via USB. What sets it apart is the flexible 4.5-inch tip, which can be twisted and molded to fit into any candle (even the really long, tube-like ones). There's also an indicator to show you how charged the lighter is, so you're never stuck with just two lit wicks out of three.

It's safe too: You have to flip a switch and press a button to turn it on. It also automatically powers off in 10 seconds and is heat resistant. On a more superficial note, it just looks really awesome.

Here's the best part, though: This nifty rechargeable gadget is on sale for just $8 with Amazon's on-page coupon, down from $20. Score!

Oh, this little lighter of mine... (Photo: Amazon)

TikTokers aren't the only ones obsessed with the lighter. Over 8,400 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating. In particular, shoppers love how sustainable the Vehhe is — no more throwing away cheap plastic lighters on the reg!

"I love this little gadget," a reviewer declared. "I’m so tired of wasting my money on throwaway things like lighters, and I wanted a more sustainable product to reduce the waste I produce. I don’t know how hot this gets, I’m not going to touch the little spark it produces, but it lights my candles and fires without me having to get too close to the flame and burning myself. The charge lasts pretty long and it charges really fast."

Another says it makes him feel "like a wizard."

"This laser wand is amazing," he wrote. "When I hit the button and the blue magic buzzes between the prongs, an evil maniacal laugh is bellowing deep in my psyche. One of the burners on our gas range stopped sparking and put a huge damper on our eggs and bacon routine. Instead of fixing it like an adult, I just bought this magical little voodoo stick and thought it might get us by for a while. Now I don't even want to fix the stove."

It's even, dare I say it, fun.

"This is so easy and 'fun' to use!" a shopper shared. "No more fumes or sore thumbs from cheap lighters. No more running out of fuel, just charge and use!"

Shop it: Vehhe Candle Lighter, $8 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com

