Vegetable farm feeds young minds

PLUMAS — Stepping onto the property at Mad Dog Produce is like stepping into a world where time slows down, days are governed by sunlight and life is lived in step with nature.

Owned and operated by Janelle Lach, Mad Dog Produce, a vegetable farm nestled in the heart of Westman north of Plumas, provides customers with a dizzying variety of vegetables, all raised without the use of any chemicals.

Lach’s sprawling farm property feels like something out of the pages of a Beatrix Potter book, with flocks of ducks and guinea hens wandering over grass, herded gently from time to time by a motley crew of three farm dogs.

The song of birds, unseen in the boughs of leafy trees, is interspersed with the soft clucking of hens and grunting of pigs. Lach’s husband, Eric, faithfully tends to the upkeep of fencing and buildings on the farm so his wife can focus on caring for her garden and her animals.

Working with her husband on their own farm is a dream come true, Lach says.

“We hope to do everything together and keep it in the family. It means a lot to us.”

Lach named the company, which started in 2021, after her grandfather, who some people playfully called “Mad Dog,” in a nod to popular Canadian wrestler Maurice (Mad Dog) Vachon, who shared the family’s surname but was not any relation to them. Her father also adopted the nickname and now people have started to call her it as well.

Offering weekly subscription boxes that are dropped off in Plumas, Neepawa and Minnedosa and selling produce through a new stand on her property, Lach is passionate about getting healthy, high-quality food to the local community, and about the community supporting local farmers.

Lach is also incredibly passionate about raising her ducks, chickens and pigs in the most humane way possible, which translates to plenty of space to move around, fresh air and sunshine. And when things go wrong — which can happen often in the world of agriculture — Lach is ready to step up and go the extra mile for her animals, like the time when she bottle-fed an entire litter of piglets that were born around Christmas and were too fragile to be outside, even in the warm, insulated shed they were housed in with their mothers.

Part of the appeal of running her own farm and working for herself is being self-reliant — something Lach says is important to her husband as well.

“It’s always been ingrained in our values. We were both raised on a farm, and we grew up eating our own produce,” she said.

It’s also important to Lach that children of all ages — especially those not from agricultural backgrounds — learn about the food chain and where their food comes from. To help with this, she offers a family pack add-on to the 10- or 15-week vegetable subscription boxes. The service comes with an extra bag of veggies each week and a kids’ activity game geared toward learning about gardening, farming, vegetables and more.

Some of last year’s activities included grow-your-own-garden kits with seeds and instructions, sprout sponges, instructions on how to grow your own planter box and how to grow microgreens — with paint, microgreens seeds and soil included — a pollinator learning activity with instructions on how to build a bee, butterfly or ladybug craft, a do-it-yourself birdhouse and more.

“I just felt like this was important to offer,” Lach said. “Last year was the first year I did it, and a lot of families came back with some really great feedback.”

New this summer, Lach’s farm stand will be open daily. The stand is equipped with a fridge to keep all the vegetables cool, and Lach also sells products like whipped tallow balm, a natural insect repellent, and pasture-raised chicken eggs. To find it, head north of Plumas along Highway 260 for just under two miles until a large sign that says “LACH” in white letters can be seen.

For more information, visit maddogproduce.ca or follow the farm’s Instagram page @maddogproduce.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun