Vegas wedding: Aces star Kelsey Plum marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 17: WNBA player Kelsey Plum (L) of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The IXs, presented by the WNBA&#39;s Las Vegas Aces, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX and recognize women and men who have fought for equality in sports and beyond. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum tied the knot on Saturday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller got married on Saturday, Plum announced on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelsey Plum (@kelseyplum10)

Plum and Waller had been sporadically linked, but never publicly confirmed to be a couple until their upcoming nuptials were revealed Wednesday.

Plum is coming off a career season with the defending champion Aces, in which she averaged 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game, both career highs, while shooting 42.0% from 3-point range. The former No. 1 overall pick remains the all-time NCAA leading scorer from her time at Washington.

Waller took a more eventful route to stardom in Las Vegas, as his time with the Baltimore Ravens, the team that drafted him out of Georgia Tech, was derailed by substance abuse issues. After completing rehab, he landed with the Raiders and quickly established himself as a top target in the team's passing game.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in the 2020-21 season, but struggled with injuries last year after signing a three-year, $51 million extension.

Both athletes are currently in their sport's offseason, but that will change when the WNBA season begins in May.

Latest Stories

  • 'Love & Hip Hop' Star K. Michelle Opens Up About Making Her Move to Country Music: 'Starting Over'

    K. Michelle's collab with Justin Champagne, "Country Love Song," is out now

  • Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, Raiders' Darren Waller announce marriage

    Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and Raiders standout Darren Waller got married on Saturday, Plum announced on Instagram.

  • Deadpool, Umbrella Academy and Seinfeld stars team up for new movie

    Deadpool, The Umbrella Academy and Seinfeld stars Cazzie David, Jason Alexander and Karan Soni have joined upcoming comedy film Stealing Pulp Fiction.

  • UPDATE 1-Ukrainian pilot pair in Arizona to fly military simulators -US officials

    Two Ukrainian pilots are in Arizona to fly flight simulators and be evaluated by the U.S. military, two U.S. officials said on Saturday, as Washington remains mute on whether it will send fighter jets or sophisticated remotely piloted drones to Kyiv. The U.S. and allies have been flooding Ukraine with weapons from Javelin missiles to HIMARS rocket launchers, but sophisticated jets and the largest armed drones have not been pledged to Ukraine by Western allies. The Arizona "familiarization event" is a first and will facilitate dialogue between Ukrainian and U.S. personnel and provide an opportunity to observe how the U.S. Air Force operates, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Vinny Capra drives in seven runs as Blue Jays tame Tigers 18-5

    LAKELAND, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to an 18-5 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers in spring training baseball action on Saturday. Second baseman Vinny Capra paced the offence with seven RBIs. The game was tied 1-1 when Capra kicked off the fourth-inning onslaught with a ground-rule double that brought home three runs. He later added a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Detroit pitcher Will Vest took the loss, after allowing four hits and si

  • Tom Sizemore, star of 'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat,' dies at 61 after brain aneurysm

    The actor, whose credits also included "Natural Born Killers" and "Black Hawk Down," had been hospitalized in a coma for two weeks.

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

    The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper benches three top scorers for entire third period as team struggles

    With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • Dana White shuts door on Francis Ngannou: ‘He’ll never be in the UFC again’

    UFC president Dana White currently has no interest in future negotiations with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

  • 'I'm just so proud:' Curling legend Colleen Jones watches son make Brier debut

    LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • NHL trade deadline: Winners, losers, and everything in between

    Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here's the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

    In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.

  • 'Bittersweet' gold for Canada in women's team pursuit at speedskating worlds

    HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canadian speedskaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais claimed the world title in women's team pursuit on Friday after the Dutch team was disqualified due to a technicality. The hometown favourite trio of Joy Beune, Irene Schouten, Marijke Groenewoud crossed the line first, but were penalized for having bare skin showing during the race. The International Skating Union's rules for mass start and team speedskating events state that no part of the bo

  • Moment missing hiker buried under avalanche waves down rescue helicopter

    This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS

  • Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

    Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship. Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.