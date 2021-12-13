Vegas visits Boston after Whitecloud's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (16-11-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (14-8-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -129, Golden Knights +108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Vegas after Zach Whitecloud scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 6-4 victory over the Wild.

The Bruins are 7-4-1 on their home ice. Boston is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.8.

The Golden Knights have gone 6-5-0 away from home. Vegas is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 11.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 11 goals and has 27 points. Patrice Bergeron has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 11 goals and has 17 points. Max Pacioretty has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brandon Carlo: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press