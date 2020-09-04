Vegas, Vancouver set for game 7 matchup

Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Friday for the ninth time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 4-0.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 in division games. Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 32.

The Canucks are 11-8-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver is seventh in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Mark Stone has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

J.T. Miller has 72 total points while scoring 27 goals and totalling 45 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Canucks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press