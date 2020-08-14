Vegas takes on Chicago with 2-0 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, seventh in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vegas leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 19-20-6 in Western Conference games. Chicago has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 15.2% of chances.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 in Western Conference play. Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 32.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 33 goals, adding 51 assists and totalling 84 points. Jonathan Toews has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Shea Theodore has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blackhawks: Averaging 3.3 goals, 6.0 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 4.6 goals, 7.0 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

