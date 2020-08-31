Vegas takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Vegas leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 3-0.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 32.

The Canucks are 11-8-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Vancouver is first in the the Western Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty has 66 total points for the Golden Knights, 32 goals and 34 assists. Alex Tuch has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Hughes leads the Canucks with 45 total assists and has 53 points. Bo Horvat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.6 goals, 6.0 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canucks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press