Vegas plays St. Louis following Marchessault's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (12-10-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues after Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

Vegas is 16-5-4 overall and 9-2-1 at home. The Golden Knights rank sixth in the league with 79 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

St. Louis is 12-10-1 overall and 5-7-1 in road games. The Blues have a 10-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 10 goals with 17 assists for the Golden Knights. Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has eight goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Jake Neighbours has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: out (lower body).

Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press