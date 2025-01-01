Vegas and Philadelphia meet for non-conference matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (17-17-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-9-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Philadelphia Flyers in a non-conference matchup.

Vegas is 15-4-0 in home games and 25-9-3 overall. The Golden Knights have scored 130 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Philadelphia has a 17-17-4 record overall and a 9-8-3 record on the road. The Flyers have a 5-8-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has scored 13 goals with seven assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 17 goals and 25 assists for the Flyers. Noah Cates has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

