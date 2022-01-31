Vegas hosts Buffalo after shootout victory

Buffalo Sabres (14-23-7, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-16-3, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Vegas after the Golden Knights knocked off Tampa Bay 3-2 in a shootout.

The Golden Knights are 13-10-2 at home. Vegas leads the Western Conference with six shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The Sabres are 7-11-4 on the road. Buffalo has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 75.2% of opponent chances.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 19 goals and has 30 points. Shea Theodore has five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 16 goals and has 28 points. Alex Tuch has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Chandler Stephenson: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Coghlan: out (health and safety protocols).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Michael Houser: out (health and safety protocols), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Rasmus Dahlin: out (health and safety protocols), Victor Olofsson: out (health and safety protocols), Rasmus Asplund: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press