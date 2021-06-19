Vegas goalie Fleury laughs off flub, looks forward to Game 4

  • Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, left, and Joel Armia celebrate a goal by Josh Anderson on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/6

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, left, and Joel Armia celebrate a goal by Josh Anderson on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/6

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/6

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/6

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury lies on the ice with the puck in the net on a goal by Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/6

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury lies on the ice with the puck in the net on a goal by Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, left, and Alex Tuch skate off the ice after the team's loss to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/6

    Golden Knights Canadiens Hockey

    Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, left, and Alex Tuch skate off the ice after the team's loss to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, left, and Joel Armia celebrate a goal by Josh Anderson on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury lies on the ice with the puck in the net on a goal by Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, left, and Alex Tuch skate off the ice after the team's loss to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN WAWROW
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury was so upbeat, the Vegas goalie laughed off a question about his costly late-game flub.

The Golden Knights might be well-served to do the same after finding themselves in the all too familiar position of facing adversity during a postseason run in which they’ve now trailed in all three series.

“It’s part of the game, having to talk to you guys and being reminded of my screwups, right?” Fleury said with an audible giggle in referring to the media on Saturday, some 12 hours after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. “Obviously, I wish things were different. But it is what it is, and got to put it behind and get ready for our next game.”

Game 4 of this Stanley Cup semifinal is Sunday night at Montreal, with Vegas down 2-1 after losing two straight.

The 36-year-old Fleury did his best to move on after his misplaying of the puck along the end boards led to Montreal’s Josh Anderson scoring into an unguarded net to tie the game with 1:55 remaining. Anderson then capped the win by converting Paul Byron’s pass on a 2-on-1 break 12:53 into overtime.

Much of the focus was on Fleury’s miscue — “I’ve got to see the replay again, but I don’t know if (the puck) spins off my stick or my foot,” he said.

And yet, there were many factors beyond goaltending contributing to the outcome. Vegas scored just twice despite outshooting the Canadiens 30-8 through two periods and 45-27 overall, and it’s power play continued fizzling. In going 0 of 4 on the man advantage, the Golden Knights have converted just 4 of 38 power-play chances in 16 postseason games.

“There’s a lot of problems. I just don’t think you just pinpoint one,” Reilly Smith said of the power-play concerns. “There’s a lot of things we have to get better at, and it’s costing us the series right now.”

Topping the list of challenges might be the issue of beating Carey Price. After giving up four goals on 30 shots in a series-opening 4-1 loss, the Canadiens goalie has allowed just four on the next 76 he’s faced.

Price’s puck-smothering prominence and calm demeanor in the crease has given rise to the Canadiens' growing confidence. The lowest-seeded team entering the playoffs, Montreal has won nine of 10 since trailing Toronto 3-1 in the first round.

“I think our confidence has always been there,” forward Eric Staal said. “Obviously, the shots were not where we wanted after the end of the second period. But we were still in the game. Carey has been our best player all playoff long.”

Montreal is also no stranger to adversity, be it overcoming injuries or shedding the label of underdogs. On Friday, the Canadiens didn’t flinch after learning they would be without interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who was placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving assistant Luke Richardson to take over behind the bench.

Richardson had no update on Ducharme’s status. He said the coach has remained in contact with the team through video chats and by phone, including provided tips to his staff between periods on Friday.

“He’s missing being with us, and we missing having him,” Richardson said.

Coach Peter DeBoer took exception to the notion of the Golden Knights making things difficult on themselves once again in the playoffs.

“Hah, difficult on ourselves?” DeBoer said, mockingly. “I don’t know who out there feels that we should be winning these series easily. This is hard.”

What’s difficult to dismiss is how the Golden Knights opened the playoffs needing to win Game 7 over Minnesota after squandering a 3-1 series lead. They lost the the first two games to Colorado before winning the next four to eliminate the President’s Trophy-winners.

Slow starts have been an issue, with Vegas scoring the first goal just six times in 16 games. And the team is 2-4 in games decided by one goal.

Now the Golden Knights face the challenge of putting behind a potentially demoralizing outing in which they squandered two one-goal leads.

“I don’t think there’s any emotional damage,” captain Mark Stone said, following the loss. “We liked the way we played today. We played a great 60 minutes. We have to capitalize on our scoring chances.”

Fleury is accustomed to bouncing back over a career in which his 161 playoffs appearances are tied with Ed Belfour for third on the NHL list.

“This series is still young, and there’s a lot of hockey to be played so can’t dwell on it too long,” Fleury said. “Just move on and get ready for tomorrow.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Germany clicks at Euro 2020 with 4-2 win over Portugal

    Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.

  • U.S. Open: Brian Harman four-putts from five feet

    Brian Harman suffered a nightmare of a hole at the U.S. Open, putting four times from five feet away.

  • Fleury's late-game blunder gives Canadiens new life in Game 3

    Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.

  • France held to 1-1 draw by Hungary at Euro 2020

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — France needed a second-half equalizer from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament. Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again at the European Championship, held the World Cup champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of the crowd, which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow f

  • Gio Urshela avoids serious injury after bat splinters hit him in the eye

    Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.

  • Anderson Silva open to boxing Paul brothers following fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

    Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.

  • Richard Bland is leading the way at the U.S. Open ... wait, who?

    If you're wondering who Richard Bland is, join the club.

  • Bills WR Cole Beasley calls NFLPA 'a joke' over new COVID-19 rules restricting unvaccinated players

    Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.

  • George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies after Tommy John surgery complications

    Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.

  • Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme tests positive for COVID-19

    The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.

  • Raptors roundup: Siakam surgery, OG snub, Nate Bjorkgren's return

    While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.

  • 'Full of waffles but devoid of life:' Fantasy football loser punished with 15 hours in Waffle House

    Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.

  • Jays acquire reliever Jacob Barnes from Mets in exchange for prospect Troy Miller

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes, 31, has a 1-1 record with two saves and a 6.27 earned-run average over 19 relief appearances this season with the Mets. The six-foot-two 231-pound right-hander has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career. He was designated for assignment last Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run b

  • Blue Jays acquire reliver Jacob Barnes from Mets

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career. He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego. Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA ov

  • Missing men? Suns, Clips deal with uncertain status of stars

    PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are still playing basketball deep into these NBA playoffs partly because they've learned to persevere in clutch moments without their biggest stars. That ability could be put to the test again for both teams in the Western Conference finals. The Suns and Clippers meet in Game 1 on Sunday in Phoenix with the status of some of their most important pieces in doubt. Suns point guard Chris Paul remains in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety pr

  • Lewandowski gives Poland 1-1 draw against Spain at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday. Álvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament. Spain striker Gerard Moreno missed a penalty kick shortly after Lewandowski’s goal and Morata then missed an open net after

  • Urshela takes shard in eye, then hits go-ahead homer

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting an eye and hit a go-ahead homer after the New York Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that stopped the Oakland Athletics’ seven-game winning streak. Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth. His final pitch was Chapman’s fastest on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild card game and the fastest on a strikeout of any big league

  • 76ers put Process legacy on the line in Game 7 vs Hawks

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doc Rivers met Joel Embiid on the court, slapped the big man’s hand and gave him a big I-told-you-so in the waning moments of a Game 6 victory. Rivers believed in his 76ers. Embiid, Seth Curry and even Tobias Harris came through down the stretch to reward Rivers’ faith in them and win in Atlanta. “These guys are young, man,” Rivers said. “They need to believe that. I didn’t know if they did or didn’t. I thought they did. You can tell in the way we played. But he have another

  • The Latest: Lewandowski gives Poland 1-1 draw against Spain

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain. Álvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament. Spain striker Gerard Moreno missed a penalty kick shortly after Lewandowski’s goal and Morata then missed an

  • Twins activate Buxton after lengthy absence for hip strain

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday's game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. Buxtonil hasn't played since the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time