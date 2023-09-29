Vegas Cops Reportedly Arrest Suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Murder

Bob Berg/Getty

Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection to the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Associated Press, citing police sources, reported Friday that an individual has been taken into custody over the long-unsolved drive-by shooting from Sept. 8, 1996.

This breaking story will be updated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

