Veganuary: Burger King is launching a new plant-based ‘Bakon King’ range

Burger King is celebrating Veganuary with a new vegan range (Burger King)

Beginning January 4, the Bacon King line will be available again, with a plant-based twist, at Burger King.

The range consists of six burgers, The Chicken Royale Bacon King, The Bacon King (Single or Double), The Vegan Royale Bakon King, and The Plant-Based Bakon King (Single or Double).

The vegan equivalents of the Whopper come with either a Vegan Royale patty or a plant-based Whopper with vegan Cheeze slices, strips of vegan Bakon, and egg-free mayo and ketchup, whereas the meat versions have Whopper patties with crispy bacon and cheese slices.

Burger King has a history of introducing plant-based foods, such as its Vegan Royale and vegan nuggets.

The key difference with this range is customers can enjoy the plant-based menu their way, making this the ultimate ‘’Have it Your Way’’ launch by getting to personalise any plant-based burger supplied by The Vegetarian Butcher with add-ons supplied by Violife vegan Cheeze or La Vie Bakon.

This is all part of Burger King’s mission to offer a 50 per cent meat-free menu by 2030.

Additionally, the business has tested completely meat-free restaurants in a number of nations, including the UK, Portugal, and Costa Rica.

Katie Evans from Burger King UK said: “We’re incredibly proud of our new menu additions and confident that our customers will enjoy the new plant-based bacon and cheese as much as we have in taste tests! The extension of our plant-based offer reflects our ongoing commitment to serve a diverse and innovative range of products, whilst aiming to reach a 50% meat-free menu by 2030.”