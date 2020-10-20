Vegan And Vegetarian Sandwich Recipes That Make Lunch Less Boring

Let’s be honest. If you’re looking for a quick vegetarian sandwich to slap together, grilled cheese is always a tempting option ― bread and cheese are in almost everyone’s kitchen, and it’s potentially one of the most delicious foods in the world. But your body deserves a little more nutrition than that.
We’ve gathered eight of our favourite veggie sandwiches for you to consider, from a smashed chickpea avocado sandwich to an eggplant banh mi for when you’re feeling a little fancy. Give them a try and find a new favourite.
1. Power Veggie Sandwich
Power Veggie Sandwich from Lovely Little Kitchen Lovely Little Kitchen
2. Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich from Feasting At Home Feasting At Home
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich from Jessica In The Kitchen Jessica In The Kitchen
4. Vegan Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches
Vegan Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches from Jessica In The Kitchen Jessica In The Kitchen
5. Caprese Sandwich with Parsley Pesto
Caprese Sandwich with Parsley Pesto from Jessica In The Kitchen Jessica In The Kitchen
6. The Best Avocado Egg Salad
The Best Avocado Egg Salad from Pinch Of Yum Pinch Of Yum
7. Roasted Eggplant Banh Mi
Roasted Eggplant Banh Mi from Chocolate for Basil Chocolate for Basil
8. Peanut Butter and Basil Sandwich
Peanut Butter and Basil Sandwich from Minimalist Baker Minimalist Baker
