Vegan And Vegetarian Sandwich Recipes That Make Lunch Less Boring

Kristen Aiken

Let’s be honest. If you’re looking for a quick vegetarian sandwich to slap together, grilled cheese is always a tempting option ― bread and cheese are in almost everyone’s kitchen, and it’s potentially one of the most delicious foods in the world. But your body deserves a little more nutrition than that.

We’ve gathered eight of our favourite veggie sandwiches for you to consider, from a smashed chickpea avocado sandwich to an eggplant banh mi for when you’re feeling a little fancy. Give them a try and find a new favourite.

View photos
Power Veggie Sandwich from Lovely Little Kitchen

1. Power Veggie Sandwich

Power Veggie Sandwich from Lovely Little Kitchen Lovely Little Kitchen

View photos
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich from Feasting At Home

2. Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich

Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich from Feasting At Home Feasting At Home

View photos
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich from Jessica In The Kitchen

3. Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich

Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich from Jessica In The Kitchen Jessica In The Kitchen

View photos
Vegan Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches from Jessica In The Kitchen

4. Vegan Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches

Vegan Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches from Jessica In The Kitchen Jessica In The Kitchen

View photos
Caprese Sandwich with Parsley Pesto from Jessica In The Kitchen

5. Caprese Sandwich with Parsley Pesto

Caprese Sandwich with Parsley Pesto from Jessica In The Kitchen Jessica In The Kitchen

View photos
The Best Avocado Egg Salad from Pinch Of Yum

6. The Best Avocado Egg Salad

The Best Avocado Egg Salad from Pinch Of Yum Pinch Of Yum

View photos
Roasted Eggplant Banh Mi from Chocolate for Basil

7. Roasted Eggplant Banh Mi

Roasted Eggplant Banh Mi from Chocolate for Basil Chocolate for Basil

View photos
Peanut Butter and Basil Sandwich from Minimalist Baker

8. Peanut Butter and Basil Sandwich

Peanut Butter and Basil Sandwich from Minimalist Baker Minimalist Baker

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and...

Continue reading on HuffPost