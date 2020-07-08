This Vegan Natural Deodorant Makes Me Smell Rich AF

I’d like to tell you that I switched to natural deodorant because I care about my health and the environment—but that would smell like a load of BS. I switched to Corpus Naturals because someone put the Nº GREEN scent on the free table at work, and the packaging caught my eye—a sleek cylinder in the soft green shade of old money.

Coincidentally, old money is exactly what this vegan, natural deodorant smells like.

Its notes of bergamot, pink lemon, and orange blossom invoke trips to Paris and shopping in stores where they ask if you’d like something to drink. It smells more like a Le Labo perfume than it does deodorant, and I appreciate the fragrance as it holds its own during sweaty, summer subway trips.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Corpus Naturals

Shop it! $24, Credo

Since happening upon it at work, I’ve bought the brand with my own money three times now (the Third Rose scent is charmingly...romantic for my underarms) and have no plans to switch back to my long-forgotten antiperspirants.

It’s expensive for deodorant, but it lasts for months longer than the drugstore options I used previously. The TLDR: If you want to switch to natural deodorant and skip the “natural deodorant journey,” I recommend a Corpus Naturals deodorant. Honestly, there's something magical about this product that completely masks any transitional discomfort.

It's cruelty-free, aluminum-free, paraben-free, and various other bad things-free. Plus, I like that it also looks nice on a vanity. If either of those things matter to you, go ahead and raise both your arms. After applying Corpus Naturals, of course.