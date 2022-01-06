Vegan Dog Food Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Treats, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others).

The vegan dog food market was valued at US$ 6,386.83 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10,839.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Vegan dog food is made with various plant-based ingredients, such as corn, rice, soybean, oatmeal, and flaxseeds.The food is manufactured without using animal-derived raw materials, guaranteeing that no animals are harmed or exploited in the process.



Dog owners are becoming concerned about their pets’ health.This is one of the primary reasons for their increased spending on vegan dog food.



The food offer multiple benefits.For example, as vegan diet is clean, dogs fed with vegan food face less digestion problems.



Moreover, the odor of the dog’s feces will be reduced. Such factors are propelling the adoption of vegan dog food across the world.



Based on product type, the vegan dog food market is segmented into dry food, wet food, treats, and others.The dry food segment led the market in 2020.



Dry dog food has a long shelf life and is less likely to rot.It can also be kept without refrigeration.



This makes them easy to transport and store.Furthermore, dry food is high in fiber and helps keep dogs’ teeth healthy by decreasing plaque build-up.



Additionally, manufacturers are fortifying vegan dog food to enhance its nutritional content and fulfill the nutritional concerns of pet owners. Dry vegan dog food is available in a variety of forms, such as pellets, kibbles, and flaked cereals.



Based on region, the vegan dog food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market, and Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The vegan dog food market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing pet population in the region and rising consumer interest in vegan diet.In Asia-Pacific, the increasing trend of humanizing pets would also fuel the market growth in the coming years.



In addition, the rising trend of veganism and increasing number of pet owners in Asia-Pacific drive the vegan dog food market across the region.According to the article published in Bloomberg Quint, pet food sales in India increased by 20%, due to a rise in pet adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, with manufacturers hoping to keep the trend going.



Pet adoption is increasing at an exponential rate as individuals spend more time alone at home. Adopting pets is becoming popular among the young generation. This factor is expected to open significant growth opportunities for the vegan dog food market across Asia-Pacific in the coming years.



A few players operating in the vegan dog food market are Antos B.V.; Benevo; Bond Pet Foods, Inc.; V-dog; Soopa Pets; Vegan4dogs; Wild Earth; Yarrah; Isoropimene Zootrofe Georgios Tsappis Ltd.; and Halo Pets.



The size of overall global vegan dog food market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the vegan dog food market.

