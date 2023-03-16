Vegan dishes, non-alcoholic cocktails: What you missed in cruise food news this week

Heads up, foodies: Several cruise lines announced new food and beverage offerings this week.

Crystal – formerly Crystal Cruises – revealed the return of a guest-favorite restaurant, while Windstar Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line shared new vegan and non-alcoholic menu items, respectively.

We've rounded up the latest in cruise food news below.

Crystal brings back UMI UMA by Nobu

When Crystal relaunches this summer, it will also bring back UMI UMA by Nobu Matsuhisa Restaurant and Sushi Bar, the line said Wednesday.

The specialty eatery features dishes created by famed chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa, with signature entrees including Wagyu beef filet steak and Nobu-style black cod. The restaurant will be available on both the line's Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony ships.

"It wouldn't be Crystal without having one of the most popular restaurants UMI UMA back onboard when the new Crystal sets sail," Bernie Leypold, the line's senior vice president, hotel operations, said in a news release.

For cruises 11 days or shorter, passengers can make one complimentary reservation per person, while those on sailings longer than 11 days can make two reservations at no charge. After that, guests can make more reservations for a $50 fee per person.

Windstar Cruises introduces plant-based menu

Windstar will introduce a new vegan menu throughout its fleet this summer, the line said Tuesday. The menu was created in partnership with the National Health Association, and items will be "prepared without added salt, oil, and sugar," as well as gluten-free, according to a news release.

The line plans to roll out the program on its yachts in June and has started training its culinary team to make the dishes.

"The National Health Association points out that vegetarian and vegan diets are not always healthy, and for meals to be truly health-promoting, they also need to be minimally processed and prepared," Peter Tobler, Windstar’s director of hotel operations, said in a news release. "We've seen an increased demand for whole-food, plant-based dishes from our customers, and we're really excited to work with the NHA to bring them something that's nutritious and delicious."

Menu items include baked cauliflower croquettes with salsa verde and sautéed spinach, penne rigate pasta with vegetables and espelette pepper sauce, and tahini brownies with strawberries. "Vegetarian options, as well as the line’s existing omnivore menu items, will continue to be served as usual," the line said in the release.

Carnival will offer non-alcoholic versions of popular cocktails from Alchemy Bar.

Carnival adds new non-alcoholic cocktails

Carnival is now offering non-alcoholic versions of some passenger-favorite drinks at its Alchemy Bar, the line said Tuesday. The drinks are made with Lyre's non-alcoholic spirits.

“Our new partnership with Lyre’s gives guests who want non-alcoholic cocktails the best options at sea," Zachary Sulkes, Carnival’s senior director of beverage operations, said in a news release.

Passengers can order drinks like The Perfect Storm, made with strawberry puree, lime, rosemary and Lyre's Dry London in place of vodka, or The Remedy with orange juice, lime juice, pineapple and Lyre's Spiced Cane and White Cane spirits, in place of dark and coconut rum.

The drinks are included in the CHEERS! beverage program, which costs $59.95 per person each day, plus an 18% service charge, prior to the sailing, or $64.95 per person per day, plus an 18% service charge, when bought on board, according to Carnival's website. They can also be purchased a la carte.

Guests can find Alchemy Bar on almost all Carnival ships sailing from the U.S. However, on ships homeported in Australia, the new non-alcoholic drinks will be available "at a later date," the line said in the release.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

