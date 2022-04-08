This Vegan Dinner Party Recipe Will Please Every Guest For A Fiver

Rachel Moss
·2 min read

Good food doesn’t require a long list of ingredients. In our new series, £5 Meals, we’ll bring you recipes that keep things simple – and under a fiver.

If you’re on a budget, you do not want to cook multiple meals to suit everyone’s dietary requirements. So this week, we’re serving up a dinner party recipe that will please vegan and non-vegan guests alike.

The vegan ‘sausage’ arrabbiata dish has been created by the team at Stocked. It uses tasty meatless sausage and a semolina-based tagliatelle that’s egg-free, but you’d never know it.

The core ingredients excluding store cupboard staples come to £4.56 for four people. Or if you need to buy garlic, this one tips just over a fiver at £5.31. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Cut down on the basil to make it even cheaper, or splash out on vegan parmesan for extra wow factor. This one’s all about being flexible. Enjoy!

Vegan Sausage Arrabbiata Recipe

Meals (Photo: Meals)
Meals (Photo: Meals)

Meals (Photo: Meals)

Serves 4
Ingredients

1 Pack Meatless Farm Sausages (or other vegan sausages) - £2 Morrisons

2 Tins of Chopped Tomatoes - £0.56 Asda

Bunch of Basil - £0.55 Asda

500g Tagliatelle - £0.70 Asda

Pack of Red Chillies - £.0.50 Asda

1 Lemon - £0.25 Asda

Total: £4.56

What you’ll need from your cupboard:

Salt
Sugar
2 Cloves of Garlic – £0.75 Asda
Vegan Parmesan (Optional)

Method

  1. Place a pan over a medium heat and add a drizzle of oil.

  2. Squeeze the sausage out of their skins, discarding the skins and adding the filling to the pan. Break it all up with a wooden spoon and fry until crispy.

  3. Finely chop the garlic and the chillies, discarding the seeds if you like it more mild.

  4. Add both to the pan and fry gently for a couple of minutes.

  5. Once the sausage is browned and crispy, add the chopped tomatoes. Season with salt and a pinch of sugar and simmer for at least 15 minutes, and up to 40 minutes. The longer you cook this, the better the flavour will be!

  6. Finely chop the basil stems, and add to the pan along with the larger leaves and the zest of a lemon. Reserve a few small basil leaves to serve.

  7. Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water until al dente. Once cooked, transfer it into the sauce along with a splash of the cooking water and mix together.

  8. Serve in a wide bowl and garnish with some basil leaves and (optional) shaved vegan parmesan.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

