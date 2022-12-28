Vegan Desserts Market is Expected to Be Valued at US$ 6698.4 Mn by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Food & Drink specialty stores accounted for nearly 16.3% market share in the global Vegan Desserts market in 2023. The U.K Vegan Desserts Market is expected to be valued at US$ 727.1 Mn by 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan desserts market is projected to grow from its 2023 estimate of US$ 3205.07 Mn to US$ 6698.4 Mn by 2033. Increases in veganism's popularity, increased interest in vegan desserts, and continued market study all contribute to the growth of the vegan desserts industry. As a result, the forecast calls for an 8.5% CAGR in the vegan desserts market, with the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Japan rising to prominence as producers.



Over the past few years, both veganism's popularity and the availability of vegan-friendly items have skyrocketed. The market is flooded with plant-based sweet meals that are visually and flavorfully on par with their more conventional counterparts, thanks to the efforts of innovative chefs.

More and more, chefs from all over the world are venturing into the vegan desserts market and coming up with inventive new creations. For instance, Chef Fran Costigan offers not only vegan dessert recipes and publications, but also consultations, cooking schools, and classes, as she is widely regarded as a pioneer in the vegan desserts industry.

The number of people using these services has increased, which has been good for business. Restaurants and cafés are adding vegan desserts to their menus to accommodate the growing number of customers who have food allergies or intolerances, such as egg, dairy, or cholesterol. And the widespread accessibility of plant-based milks and fats has only served to increase the availability and sales of vegan desserts.

In addition, businesses have been prompted to include healthier components in their products due to a growing concern for customer health. Examples include the widespread avoidance of items containing white sugar as people become more informed about the health risks associated with this refined sweetener. As a result, manufacturers have begun to substitute sugar alternatives like sweet potato.

Innovative vegan food packaging is expected to see rising adoption, which is expected to boost the development of the industry.

Sustainable food packaging materials for meat-free items are in high demand because vegan dietary groups are generally concerned with environmental issues. More and more shoppers are placing a premium on accurate product labelling; as a result, vegan food producers like Oatly now include carbon labelling information on their tins and jars. As an added bonus, the American Firm No Evil Foods Sacred Serve is spending money to create cutting-edge sustainable packaging for its goods.

Key Takeaways

Given the robust increase in demand for bakery items and the expanding vegan trend, it's likely that European customers are likely to make up the greatest share of the target audience for vegan desserts. Due to the high volume of tourists passing through Germany, Italy, and France, there is a growing vegan desserts market.

Due to rising demand from customers with dietary restrictions (such as egg allergies, lactose intolerance, or excessive cholesterol), vegan desserts are increasingly appearing on the menus of restaurants and cafes.

Companies like Nestle are responding to the rising demand for vegan products by introducing non-dairy lines, such as Haggen-Dazs ice cream, to markets like the United States.

Increased demand from consumers has led to healthy expansion for vegan milk.

Massive production and the introduction of vegan bakery chains have coincided with a rise in demand.

Because of the dramatic development in veganism's adherent base and the increasing demand for vegan bakery goods, manufacturers have begun producing vegan baked goods on a massive scale.

Greggs, a major British bakery brand, recently reported a shortage of its new vegan sausage roll offering, indicating a rise in demand for such goods.

Vegan baked goods have seen a dramatic surge in popularity, leading to the opening of vegan bakeries all over the world. When online retailers saw the huge demand for vegan baking supplies during Great British Bake-Off Week, they revealed plans to open a dedicated vegan online baking store in 2018.

New vegan product lines are being introduced by many existing bakeries in response to the rising demand for vegan desserts. Large-scale investments in vegan baking establishments are predicted to increase demand for vegan desserts.

Businesses have been diversifying their offerings to attract a wider range of customers. So, Unilever introduced its Magnum brand of plant-based ice cream to the Swedish and Finnish markets in August of 2018. Currently, the brand is known as Magnum Dairy Free. Another Unilever-owned brand, Cornetto, also offers a dairy-free ice cream option.

Some of the most well-known names in vegan desserts market are:

Unilever

Danone, S.A.

Cado

Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc.

BOSH!

Grupo Bimbo

OGGS

Daiya Foods Inc.

Alternative Foods



Key Segments

By Product:

Biscuits/Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Custard & Puddings

Frozen Desserts (Ice-creams, Yogurts, etc.)

Others



By Flavor:

Unflavored

Vanilla

Chocolate

Others (banana, strawberry, etc.)

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

By Distribution Channel:

E-commerce

Offline Vitamins & Supplements Stores Retail and Departmental Stores Supermarkets Vegan Fairs Others





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

