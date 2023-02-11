Can any vegan bacon live up to the real thing? I tested 11 so you don't have to

Bacon is the food that many vegans tell me they miss the most.

The come-hither smell of a cooked breakfast is universally irresistible, so no wonder there is a huge plant-based range of rashers available at the supermarket; eat less meat has become the modern mantra after all. But plant-based alternatives can be a pricey alternative so if you’re buying, you’ll want to know you’re getting the best “bacon” for your buck.

These vegan pork substitutes are made out of vegetable protein of one kind or another, with soy, wheat and pea being the most popular with manufacturers. Mushed up, they have porky, smoky flavouring added, then are coloured pink and white, allowed to set and sliced into “rashers” – with varying degrees of success.

With prices ranging from £1.11 per 100g to over £3, the question is whether it is worth paying the extra for the smart brands. I worked my way through eleven to find out.

Some of the vegan bacons I tried (named variously as fakon and vacon) looked more like pastrami than a pork product, while others were an odd brown. Most looked more like something from a cartoon strip than a butcher. But taste-wise, they weren’t bad at all. The majority had a distinctly biscuity quality, reminiscent of a Frazzle, but were none the worse for that. They made a jolly “crispy-bacon” sandwich, and added savouriness crumbled through a salad.

Why bother with vegan bacon at all? Shouldn’t vegans stick to real vegetables, not fake meat?

For a long time I thought so (when I didn’t eat meat, for much of the 1980s, a block of Cauldron tofu from the dusty wholefood shop was as far as meat substitutes went). These days, the cost of living crisis has sent many vegans back to basics; according to the Vegan Society they are choosing to cook more beans and lentils.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem that vegan “meat” has made a dent in the actual meat market; a study of sales during January 2021, published last October by University of Surrey, showed a spike in sales of vegan meat substitutes but no drop in meat sales.

But that misses the point. Most vegans haven’t foresworn animal products because they don’t like the taste. The reasons are various, mostly connected to animal welfare and concerns that animal farming contributes to climate change. So they are more than happy to tuck into something that’s like meat, but isn’t.

Is vegan bacon healthier than the meat original? This is harder to argue, since it is an ultra-processed food (UPF), laced with industrial ingredients such as methyl cellulose, maltodextrin and  “plant extracts”, which may be far removed from actual plants. Mind you, bacon isn’t good for you either, as cured meat has been identified as carcinogenic by the World Health Organisation. So, vegan or not, best save the fry-up for a weekend treat.

As for nutritional value, some of the brands of vegan bacon trumpet their credentials: “added iron”, “with vitamin B12”, “high in protein”. I’m all for adding iron, but it’s important to remember that the supplements won’t be the same kind of iron that meat contains, known as heme iron. Non-heme iron is less well absorbed than heme iron, but as vitamin C can help, it’s worth adding some tomatoes to that fakon sandwich.

The claims of high protein might be relative to other vegan brands rather than to actual bacon. This Isn’t Bacon Rashers makes much of its 25 per cent protein content, with “high in protein” prominent on the pack front. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that vegan bacon is essentially a cooked product, and although most brands stipulate cooking again, it won’t lose much weight in the process.

Pork bacon, in contrast, will lose water when cooked, meaning that percentages, calculated on raw in-pack weight, are skewed. To compare nutritional values it makes more sense to go on serving size. One serving of the lean This Isn’t Bacon Rashers contains 6g of protein – good but not as good as one serving (two rashers) of Waitrose extra-lean pork back bacon which contains 10.9g.

That being said, the This Isn’t Bacon Rashers  product is lower in fat (0.3g per serving versus 2.2g for the actual bacon), so it wins on that front. All factors to consider when reaching for a rasher.

The value-for-money taste test

This Isn’t Bacon Rashers

£3 for 120g at Ocado (£2.50/100g)  

The brand’s streaky bacon might be a winner (see below) but these thick brown “rashers” look more like kipper fillets and taste distinctly fishy to boot. Had to spit this out.

Rating: 0 out of 5

Sainsbury’s Plant Pioneers Smoky Vacon Rashers

£2 for 88g (£2.27/100g)

Mild, plasticky flavour with a faint bitterness and texture like congealed porridge. Looks like chicken liver pate interspersed with lines of fat. Not pleasant. A big no.

Rating: 1 out of 5

Plant Based by Asda 10 Meat-Free Bacon Rashers

£2 for 180g (£1.11/100g)

Looks like plastic rashers and cooks flat and stiff enough to use to spread vegan butter on my toast. Odd smelling, with a slightly mealy, soft texture and a biscuity flavour.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Richmond Meat-Free 8 Streaky Bacon Rashers

£2.70 for 150g at Ocado (£1.80/100g)

These are the colour of turkey ham but with wobbly lines of fat. The rashers stay as flat as a pancake when cooked and take an age to brown up before quickly turning black. Don’t expect to be able to “dry fry” these. They look like bacon biscuits, and taste like them too, although rather undercooked, greasy ones.

Rating: 2 out of 5

M&S Plant Kitchen No Pork Streaky Bacon

£4 for 180g (£2.22/100g)

Beetroot pink “meat” with streaks of fat – another one that looks like it belongs in a plastic play set, and biscuity too. No difference in texture between meat and fat.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Better Naked 10 Bacon Rashers Without The Oink

£2.50 for 150g at Ocado (£1.67/100g)

Slightly greyish, torpedo-shaped rashers that cook to a decent gold colour with a good dark edge to the “fat”, though it’s a bit flat. A delicate flavour but a rather greasy doughy texture.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Aldi Plant Menu 10 No Pork Streaky Bacon Rashers

£2.19 for 180g (£1.22/100g)

A bit odd that the pinky meat stripes are on the outside, with the fatty stripes running down the centre, but these have a nice bacon/Frazzle flavour, well balanced to give a porky kick without overdoing it. Not unpleasant although you wouldn’t mistake it for the real thing. Be good with a fried egg.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Tesco Plant Chef 8 Meat‑Free Smoky Rashers

£1.90 for 150g (£1.27/100g)

Bubbles up like a real piece of bacon and cooks up crisply. Slightly biscuity but there’s a bit of juicy chew to the meat, if a tad waxy. Great value.

Rating: 4 out of 5

La Vie Plant-Based Bacon Smoked

£3.50 for 120g at Sainsbury’s (£2.91/100g)

Very thin cut with pink and cream-striped ribbons – not looking much like streaky bacon. They curl and bubble authentically and crumble in the mouth – “a bacon cracker”. Nice, if you like very crisp bacon. Could be crumbled on a salad.

Rating: 4 out of 5

This Isn’t Streaky Bacon

Widely available; £3.25 for 105g at Sainsbury’s (£3.09/100g)

Expensive, but it’s the only brand to have noticeably different textures for the meat and the fat. Cooks well, but tastes a bit vegetal.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Vivera Plant Bacon Smokey Sizzlers

Widely available; £2.85 for 175g at Asda (£1.62/100g)

Meaty shreds rather than rashers, with no “fat”, but nonetheless this might be mistaken for real bacon, with its porky flavour.

Rating: 5 out of 5

