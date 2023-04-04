Veery Capital Awarded 2022 NAPA Top Advisor Teams

National Association of Plan Advisors unveils the top defined contribution advisor teams.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Veery Capital is proud to be listed on the 2022 National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Top DC Advisor Teams with assets under advisement (AUA) over $100 million. Veery is the only Delaware firm listed.

Veery Capital, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

NAPA's industry list identifies key companies in the world of retirement plans and highlights their impact on the private retirement system. The record number (362) of teams on the list have directed nearly $2 trillion in defined contribution plan assets belonging to more than 56,000 plans covering over 23 million people.

To be eligible for the award, a team must be in a single physical location and have more than $100 million in AUA. Advisory firms play an important role in retirement planning for millions of Americans, and those that specialize in this service have a significant impact.

Veery Capital was founded in 2012 by Chris Benfer and Matt MacNeal to prioritize genuine connections between advisors and clients, built on a foundation of trust and a dedication to helping clients meet their goals. In 2020, the firm promoted Cortney Milner and Kathleen Simolike to partners as part of its commitment to gender diversity and a long-term succession plan.

Veery Capital offers institutional clients an entire team focused specifically on retirement plans. "We are thrilled to be honored by NAPA and included on this list," says Cortney Milner, Director of Retirement Plan Services. "We have worked hard over the last 15 years to develop the resources and expertise that can deliver best-in-class service to our institutional clients."

About Veery Capital

Veery Capital partners with both institutions and individuals to help achieve their unique goals. In addition to retirement plans for institutions, we advise individuals in personal wealth management, financial planning, and investment management.

Story continues

Contact Information

Kate Muckle

Marketing Coordinator

kmuckle@veerycapital.com

302-660-3350

SOURCE: Veery Capital

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/746866/Veery-Capital-Awarded-2022-NAPA-Top-Advisor-Teams



