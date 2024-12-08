Tearful Veerman thanks family for sacrifices after winning Nedbank Golf Challenge on European tour

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — American golfer Johannes Veerman claimed his second title on the European tour after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa by one shot following a bogey on the 72nd hole by home favorite Aldrich Potgieter on Sunday.

Veerman had finished his final round of 3-under 69 about an hour before the 20-year-old Potgieter came down No. 18, needing a birdie for the win or a par to force a playoff at the tournament known as “Africa's Major.”

Instead, he pushed his approach into rough near the grandstand beside the green, chipped on — after a free drop — to 10 feet, and missed the par putt.

The 209th-ranked Veerman, whose other win came at the Czech Masters in 2021, celebrated the victory on the driving range, where he was preparing for a potential playoff. He started the final round five strokes back at Gary Player Country Club.

The 32-year-old Californian shot 5-under 283 for the tournament. Potgieter, who held a three-shot overnight lead, shot 75 and was tied for second place with Matthew Jordan (72) and Romain Langasque (71).

Veerman's mother is Indonesian, his father is Dutch and he lived in many countries growing up, including the Philippines, Thailand, China and England.

He was overcome with emotion after his latest win, praising the sacrifices made by his family — especially his wife, Angela.

“We had a business that we sold that my wife ran,” a tearful Veerman said. "She sold it so we could be together as a family out here on the road and travel with two kids, so it was a lot of work to say goodbye to friends and family for a whole year.

"So to essentially have it pay off is relieving, satisfying, all of those words.”

Max Homa, last year's winner from the United States, opened the tournament with a 6-under 66 and ended it at level par. He closed with a 75 and was tied for 14th.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

The Associated Press