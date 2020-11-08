Veep and Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci reacts to Trump team’s Four Seasons blunder

Armando Iannucci, the creator of The Thick of It and Veep, has reacted to a blunder by Trump’s team that’s being compared to a scene from his sitcoms.

The error saw the president’s administration hold a “big press conference” in the parking area of small business Four Seasons Total Landscaping as opposed to the renowned four-star hotel.

The business, established in 1992, is located on the outskirts of Philadelphia and, rather than admitting their mistake, the Trump administration proceeded with the press conference.

As news of the mistake broke out, people immediately began comparing it to similar mishaps seen in Iannucci’s political sitcoms.

Many found the blunder even more hilarious considering it came on the same day that Trump was beaten at the 2020 presidential election by Joe Biden.

Iannucci himself didn’t comment on the news specifically, but did acknowledge it by retweeting his collaborator Simon Blackwell.

Blackwell had posted a photo of the event alongside the message: “Veep still available to stream and on DVD.”

Shortly after Biden’s victory, Dave Chappelle returned to host Saturday Night Live for the first time since the week Trump became president in 2016.

He delivered an "important" speech that saw him brand the president a "racist".

Elsewhere, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph – in character as Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris – celebrated the news, with Carrey resurrecting his Ace Ventura character to deliver a brutal message to “loser” Trump, while an “overjoyed” Alec Baldwin appeared as Trump one final time.

