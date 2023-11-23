“Veep” alum Reid Scott joins “Law & Order ”as a new detective, replacing Jeffrey Donovan

Veep-veep! Heeeeeeeey, dun-dun!

Fledgling network drama Law & Order will have some new blood in its fresh-faced 23rd season.

Reid Scott, of Veep fame, will do his time — like nearly every other actor in the known universe — on the long-running procedural, EW has confirmed. Scott will play a new NYPD detective on the original L&O series, though nothing else is known about his character.

Scott is perhaps best known for playing raging narcissist Dan Egan for seven seasons on HBO's Emmy-winning Veep, though he's most recently made appearances on Black-ish, The Afterparty, American Horror Stories, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Law & Order was previously canceled in 2010, after 20 seasons, though its myriad spinoffs continued. After more than a decade off the air, the show picked back up with its 21st season in 2022. Scott's addition to the Law & Order cast comes after Jeffrey Donovan, who played Det. Frank Cosgrove on seasons 21 and 22, exited the show due to creative reasons.



The current Law & Order cast includes Hugh Dancy as Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy, Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon, and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

A 13-episode season 23 of Law & Order is slated to air in 2024.

